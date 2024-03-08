THEY LIED TO YOU: New Study Finds People Who Took Ivermectin for COVID Recovered Faster – As TGP Reported Over Two Years Ago!

In December 2021, the FDA warned Americans not to use Ivermectin that “is intended for animals” to treat or prevent COVID-19.

This was a very controversial statement at the time since the FDA pushed the drug on African migrants back in 2015 and the drug was praised in several scientific journals.

As The Gateway Pundit reported for years now – There have been over 101 scientific studies on Ivermectin that confirmed the significant benefit of taking the drug in treating COVID-19 in its early stages.

The science is undeniable.

Despite this the US government condemned its use for COVID-19. And the government is now responsible for killing tens of thousands of Americans who did not have to die.

Fast forward to today…

Another new study found that people who received Ivermectin were much better off than those who did not take the drug.

The Epoch Times and ZeroHedge reported:

People who tested positive for COVID-19 and took ivermectin as a treatment recovered faster than a comparison group, a new study found. The time to self-reported recovery was a median of two days faster among the ivermectin recipients, according to the large UK study. The quicker recovery period was statistically significant. People who received ivermectin were also less likely to be hospitalized or die, with 1.6 percent of ivermectin recipients being hospitalized or dying versus 4 percent of the comparison group, which received typical care, which in the UK is largely focused on managing symptoms. Ivermectin recipients also enjoyed a reduction of severe symptoms and sustained recovery, according to the study. The paper was published by the Journal of Infection on Feb. 29. The study covered an open-label trial that involved 2,157 ivermectin recipients and 3,256 who received typical care from June 23, 2021, to July 1, 2022. Participants were randomized and reported symptoms and recovery.

So will those individuals who kept this drug from Americans ever be prosecuted for their crime?