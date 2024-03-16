TGP Live Report From President Trump’s Ohio Rally for Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno

President Trump is headlining a rally for Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Dayton Saturday afternoon. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to appear at the rally which is being held outdoors at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at the Dayton International Airport. The weather forecast is for a chilly morning for those in line, but sunny skies with temperatures rising to the low 60s in the afternoon when the program starts at 2:30 pm. EDT. Trump is scheduled to speak at 4 p.m. The rally is sponsored by the Buckeye Values PAC.



Moreno is in a tight three-way race for the Republican Senate nomination against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Senator Matt Dolan. The Ohio primary is this Tuesday. The winner will face Democrat three-term incumbent Sherrod Brown.

Moreno is battling a hit by the AP this week that dredged up a 2008 posting on an adult meet-up site that the Moreno campaign says was posted as a prank by an intern at Moreno’s company.

Moreno is threatening legal action over the story according to HuffPost reporter Liz Skalka, “Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, who has retained a prominent defamation lawyer, this morning on the AP report linking him to an adult website: “It was 16 years ago. Somebody pulled a prank. The AP knows that, the media knows that. Why is that a story?”…Moreno also implies there could be legal action. “This isn’t done. Absolutely. I don’t play. You play stupid games you get stupid prizes, and the AP will learn what the stupid prize is.” His lawyer is Charles Harder, known for repping Hulk Hogan against Gawker.”

The Moreno campaign was successful keeping ads based on the AP hit piece off the air, reported NRO reporters Audrey Fahlberg, “SCOOP: After pro-Matt Dolan super PAC, Buckeye Leadership Fund, reserved ads hitting Bernie Moreno on controversial AP story… Source familiar tells

@NRO multiple radio/tv stations are refusing to run the ads after receiving cease & desist notices from Moreno’s legal counsel…Chris Pack, Buckeye Leadership Fund spokesman, responds to this news: “The ad speaks for itself. If anyone has explaining to do, it’s closet liberal Bernie Moreno.””

Donald Trump Jr. responded to the attack on Moreno Friday night, “The entire RINO establishment is doing everything in their power to try to destroy America First patriot Bernie Moreno because they know he is a threat to the corrupt uniparty Swamp!!!”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (R) re-upped his endorsement of Moreno on Friday, “Bernie Moreno owned the room tonight at the Columbianna County Lincoln Day dinner with his inspiring story and clear conservative vision. He and Bridget have been crisscrossing the state…we need him in the US Senate!”

Photos from the rally while waiting for President Trump to speak:

