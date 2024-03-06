TEXAS MAGA BLOWOUT! Brendan Gill Wins Decisively in Texas District 26 Despite Millions Spent Against Him by Deep State Dark Money Groups (VIDEO)

by
Texas District 26 candidate Brandon Gill joins Steve Bannon after his dominating win in the TX primaries.

Texas District 26 candidate Brandon Gill dominated his race last night in the Texas primaries. It was another sweeping win for MAGA and a HUGE loss for the elitist Rove-Bush branch of the party.

Gill won 58.4% of the vote – enough to ward off a runoff election. This was quite a feat in a primary election with 11 candidates!

This was not easy. In the race for the deep red Republican Texas 26th open Congressional seat, DC Dark Money Super PACs America Leads Action, Inc. launched a $1.1 million ad spend in false lies against Trump-endorsed candidate Brandon Gill.

The Super PAC spreading lies about Brandon Gill, America Leads Action Inc. spent $1,114,109 in attack ads against Brandon Gill in the run-up to the primary – in just two months!

Not only did dark-money Super PACs try to confuse Texas voters of the 26th District, but the lies they were spreading about Brandon Gill were completely false. Gill grew up on a Texas cattle ranch, and currently lives within the 26th District, and is not a carpetbagger as the false ads suggested.

Obviously, the people of District 26 did not believe the deep state dark money ads.  Brandon Gill is heading to the general election in November in a deep red Texas district.

On Wednesday, Brandon Gill joined Steve Bannon on the War Room to relish in his decisive win in the Texas primaries.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.