Texas Hail Storm Destroys Thousands of Acres of Solar Farms

During a hail storm last week, several solar farms in the Needville, Texas were destroyed in an area spanning more than 10,000 acres.

Nearby residents have expressed concerns about the envirnmental impact of the solar farms.

Fox 26 Houston spoke with local resident Nick Kaminski after the damage:

Nick showed us emails he sent to Fort Bend County Commissioners, the Fort Bend Economic Development Council, and the owners of Fighting J’s Solar Farm asking for the environmental impact report. “We’ve asked for the same studies, and we’ve been treated the same way,” said Mikes Fugua who also lives near the solar farms. “We got nothing out of them.” “My concern is the hail damage that came through and busted these panels we now have some highly toxic chemicals that could be potentially leaking into our water tables,” said Kaminski ******* “I have a family two children and a wife,” he said. “My neighbors have kids and a lot of other residents in the area who are on well water are concerned that the chemicals are now leaking into our water tables.”

Al Gore, please pick up the red emergency phone. Hail storm in Texas yesterday destroys thousands of acres of solar farms. The Climate Mafia was unavailable for comment.pic.twitter.com/8jpSIJXhXM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 26, 2024

The cadmium, lead and polyvinyl fluoride leaching from those dead solar panels will make the land unsuitable for anything for 100 years. Clean energy my ass. — Bradley Tindall (@bradley_tindall) March 26, 2024

