Taylor Swift Urges Fans to Vote in Super Tuesday Primaries, Doesn’t Mention Biden

Pop star Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday and urged her fans to vote in the Super Tuesday primaries.

Swift wrote in the post, “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power.”

“If you haven’t already, plan to vote today,” wrote Swift.

The pop star concluded her post by encouraging her 282 million followers, “Whether you’re in Tennesse or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org.”

LOOK:

Taylor Swift tells her fans to get out and vote in the Super Tuesday primaries. For those keeping score, she did not tell her fans to vote for Biden. Just a blanket, pro-vote message from the pop star. pic.twitter.com/eLnxJsYqk0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 5, 2024

In 2020, Swift endorsed Joe Biden for president in the general election, but her latest post did not mention throwing her support behind any candidate.

Per The Hill:

Pop superstar Taylor Swift urged her fans to vote on Super Tuesday in a post on Instagram.

On her Instagram Story, Swift pointed out the multiple presidential contests occurring across the U.S. and her home state of Tennessee. “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power,” Swift continued in the post. “If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.” Swift then told her fans to “check their polling places and times” and linked to Vote.org, the voting platform Swift has promoted in the past. The “Dear Reader” singer’s post follows conspiracy theories about her recently flooding the conservative side of social media.

The Biden campaign, which has been desperate for an endorsement from Swift, has placed several hints they are itching for a Swift endorsement.

In February, NBC’s “Late Night” host Seth Meyers asked Biden, “Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Ms. Swift?”

Biden responded, “That’s classified information…“But I will tell you, she did endorse me in 2020.”

WATCH: