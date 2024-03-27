Suspect Gets Gunned Down by Police After Initiating a Wild Shootout in the Middle of a Busy Intersection in Scottsdale, Arizona (VIDEO)

A man decided to take on the law in the middle of a busy intersection last week in Scottsdale, Arizona, and the law won.

As Fox 10 Phoenix reported, a man was killed after he started a shootout with police officers near Scottsdale and Cactus roads on Thursday afternoon around 5:30 P.M. local time.

Video footage captured from the incident shows an officer getting out of his vehicle to confront the suspect. The crook responds by exiting his vehicle and firing multiple rounds before returning inside his car.

Two officers then fired several bullets back at the suspect in self-defense. According to Fox 10 Phoenix, the suspect died inside the stolen vehicle after getting struck.

Police said officers discovered the car driven by the suspect was stolen out of Phoenix after automatic license plate readers alerted them.

Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther released a statement following the incident revealing there had been four other officer-involved shootings in the last 14 months including one where a brave officer was injured.

Over the last 14 months for Scottsdale Police, I’ve had four different officer-involved shootings, each where the suspect shot at us. So we end up returning fire. Thankfully, Sgt. Galbreth recovered from his injuries, but we continue to see this over and over and over again.

Walther confirmed that the two officers involved in the incident were a junior and a senior officer.

The Arizona Republic reported Tuesday that Scottsdale police later identified the suspect as 52-year-old Laquanza Young. Police also confirmed that no one else was in the suspect’s car during the incident.

The outlet revealed both officers engaged in the incident were placed on leave until the conclusion of internal and criminal investigations in accordance with Scottsdale police protocol.