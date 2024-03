SUPER TUESDAY EXIT POLLS: Republican Voters in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Hampshire, and Iowa Believe Joe Biden Did Not Win in 2020

Virginia is the latest state where more Republican voters believe Joe Biden lost the election than won the election of President Donald Trump.

According to CNN a majority or plurality of Republican voters in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Hampshire, and Iowa believe Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election.

This must be very upsetting for CNN – fake news.

CNN EXIT POLL: Do you think Biden legitimately won in 2020? (GOP Primary voters) Virginia

Yes — 45%

No — 46%

.

North Carolina

Yes — 34%

No — 60%

.

South Carolina

Yes — 36%

No — 61% New Hampshire

Yes — 46%

No — 51%

.

Iowa

Yes — 29%

No — 66% — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 5, 2024

And more evidence that Haley voters are Democrats…

NBC EXIT POLL – VIRGINIA: Do you approve of Biden’s job as president?

Trump voters

Yes 1%

No 97%

Haley voters

Yes 48%

No 51%