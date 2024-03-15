The Squad Flips Out After CNN Commentator Calls Ilhan Omar a ‘Public Relations Agent for Hamas’ (VIDEO)

Scott Jennings, a right leaning pundit who appears on CNN sometimes, recently described Rep. Ilhan Omar as a public relations agent for Hamas, and the squad is very unhappy about it.

Is the truth just too painful for them? You could easily describe Rep. Rashida Tlaib in the same way.

People have even described the squad as the Hamas caucus. Do they not know this?

FOX News reports:

AOC, Squad Democrats cry ‘blatant Islamophobia’ after commentator shreds Ilhan Omar as Hamas ‘agent’ Progressive members of the “Squad” lashed out at CNN and demanded an apology after a conservative commentator accused Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., of effectively serving as a mouthpiece for Hamas, minutes after she appeared on the network. During the interview, Omar said she would support President Biden in the upcoming election after being highly critical of his policies on Israel in its war against Hamas. She also suggested that White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was not being honest about Gaza cease-fire talks. Conservative commentator Scott Jennings reacted to the interview immediately afterward by saying he wasn’t surprised Omar was voting for the presumed Democratic nominee. He added that he “was surprised” that “there is a public relations agent for Hamas sitting in the United States Congress.”

Here’s the video:

CNN pundit calls Democratic Rep. @IlhanMN a “public relations agent for Hamas” with no push back. Islamophobia is not only normalized in American politics, it’s rewarded. pic.twitter.com/aoe8qIIhNf — Jeremy Slevin (@jeremyslevin) March 13, 2024

AOC is just beside herself.

How on earth is this kind of blatant Islamophobia so casually accepted without pushback? This is shocking. https://t.co/ENMPOMIGID — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2024

Same with Jamaal Bowman.

Scott Jennings' comments are disgustingly racist and Islamophobic. Comments like this, especially on national news, are extremely dangerous and fuel anti-muslim hate crimes. CNN should never have him on again! This hatred is unacceptable and cannot be normalized. https://t.co/6vuIObqb8l — Rep. Jamaal Bowman Ed.D. (@JamaalBowmanNY) March 14, 2024

Ayanna Pressley.

Blatant Islamophobia has no place in our society — let alone on primetime TV. It's dangerous, unacceptable, and cannot be normalized. Got your back, @IlhanMN. https://t.co/Q2evYTdDBD — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) March 14, 2024

Why are they so mad? Is this not true?