Soul of America? The Day After White House Official Drops F-Bomb on Republicans During State of the Union, Biden Complains About Seeing a Profane Trump Banner and Getting the Finger From a Six-Year-Old Child

During Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Thursday night, Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates cursed Republicans with the F-bomb in a post on X Twitter. Two days later the post is still up even though Biden complained on Friday about the coarsening of politics, claiming he saw a Trump banner with “F you” on it and a six-year-old child giving him the finger.

Biden made his remarks in a disjointed fashion at campaign rally in the Philadelphia area Friday evening:

“…The soul of the country is who we are. Look, you know, did you ever think, those of you who are over forty, did you ever think we’d be in a situation where we talk to each other like we talk these days? Why you see things that we see that, no matter how tense things were–and they were really tough in other parts of our history. When you ride down the street and there’s a Trump banner with a ‘F you’ on it and a little, and a six -year-old kid putting up his middle finger. Did you ever, no, I’m serious, did you ever think you’d hear people talk they way they do? Look, it demeans, it demeans who we are. That’s not who America, that’s not America. Those between, look, those of us who want to pull America back into the past and those who want to move it into the future. My lifetime has taught me to embrace the future. I mean it sincerely. Freedom, democracy, a future based on the core values that have defined America: Honesty, decency, fairness, equality, just treating people just fairly. No, I really mean it. We don’t always live up, that the essence, that’s the American creed.”

Transcribed by TGP.

Video:

Biden: When you ride down the street, there’s a trump banner with an f-u on it and a 6-year-old kid putting up his middle finger.. It demeans who we are… pic.twitter.com/wGUbqdiMzV — Acyn (@Acyn) March 8, 2024

Thursday night Biden’s Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates posted over a video clip of Republicans reacting to Biden demagoguing them over Social Security and taxes, “F***ed around again. Found out again.” A reference to a similar scene at last year’s State of the Union.

Fucked around again. Found out again. https://t.co/qTnsQu9mVv — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) March 8, 2024

Screen image:

Biden is well known for hot-tempered swearing in private and when vice president was heard on a hot mic whispering to Barack Obama at the signing ceremony for Obamacare 2010, “This is a big f***ing deal!”

In 2022 Biden was again caught on a hot mic, saying, “No one f***s with a Biden.”

A Fox News article last month reported that behind the scenes Biden curses President Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (excerpt):

President Biden’s reported profanity directed at Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and former President Trump call into question his past promises of respect and a return to normalcy in his comparisons to the former president. Biden, who ran in 2020 on a “return to normalcy” after the Trump administration, has reportedly called the former president a “f—ing a—–e’ in private conversations. During conversations with his confidantes, Biden has allegedly referred to Trump as a “sick f—” who enjoys seeing others encounter setbacks, Politico recently reported. The publication spoke to three individuals who heard Biden make the remarks. One of those individuals added Biden also recently called Trump a “f—ing a—–e.” …Biden nearly called Trump a “sick f—” in public during his speech last month marking the third anniversary of the January 6 Capitol Riot, as his voice trailed off… The president also reportedly has called Netanyahu a “bad f—ing guy,” according to Politico columnist Jonathan Martin. Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates told the outlet that “the president did not say that, nor would he,” and stated Biden and Netanyahu have “a decades-long relationship that is respectful in public and in private.”

In 2023 Axios reported Biden regularly swears at his staff (excerpt):