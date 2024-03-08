SOTU Hot Mic Video: Biden Boasts He Told Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu “You and I Are Going to Have a ‘Come to Jesus’ Moment”

Catholic Joe Biden, still amped up on carbs (according to the White House) after giving a sharply partisan State of the Union address Thursday night, was caught on a hot mic on C-SPAN boasting that he told Jewish Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “You and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.”

Biden and his administration placed Netanyahu and Israel in a ‘bear hug’ after the October 7 massacre by Palestinians from Hamas-controlled Gaza that saw 1200 Israelis killed and over 200 Israelis and some Americans taken hostage. After a few hostage trades and rescues by Israeli forces, about half of those taken hostage are still being held in Gaza, including at least six Americans. Biden is using American support for Israel to try to dictate the conduct and outcome of Israel’s response, including trying to reward the Palestinians with their own state in Gaza, something Netanyahu and the Israeli government steadfastly refuses. Biden is also urging Israel to not attack the southern Gaza city of Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas.

Biden has pressured Israel to allow fuel and “humanitarian aid” into Gaza, thereby prolonging the war by supplying Hamas. In his State of the Union address, Biden said he would order U.S. troops to build a pier on the coast of Gaza to deliver aid directly to the Palestinians even though they are still holding Americans hostage.

Biden was speaking to Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), who had commented about the need for humanitarian aid for Gaza, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg listened in. An aide stepped up to warn Biden he was on a hot mic, but Biden was not worried.

Biden, whispering: “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting.” (Biden laughs.)

Aide: “Sir, just, just, you’re on a hot mic.”

Biden, laughing: “I’m on a hot mic here. Good. That’s good.”

Blinken, who is Jewish, smiled at Biden’s comment.

Kamala Harris was asked about Biden’s statement by ABC News reporter Mary Bruce on Friday. Harris said of Biden, “He meant what he said. Some of us grew up in communities where having a ‘come to Jesus’ talk is about having a serious talk based on candor.”

In a hot mic moment after the #SOTU, Pres. Biden told lawmakers that he will need to have a "come to Jesus meeting" with PM Netanyahu about the ongoing war in Gaza. VP Harris emphasizes "our readiness to stand with Israel's right to defend itself, but how it does so matters." pic.twitter.com/cZjSMPQ6bA — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) March 8, 2024

UPDATE: Biden accused reporters of eavesdropping on him:

Q: “Why does Mr. Netanyahu need a ‘come to Jesus’ meeting?”

BIDEN (confused): “I didn’t say that in the speech.”

Q: “What about after?”

BIDEN: “You guys eavesdropping on things!”