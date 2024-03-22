Social Media Users Light Up AOC After She Doubles Down on Her Claims “RICO is Not a Crime”

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) on Thursday doubled down on her claims that RICO is not a crime.

Biden Crime Family whistleblower Tony Bobulinski on Wednesday testified before Congress in a hearing on Joe Biden’s international influence-peddling scheme with Hunter Biden’s former business associates.

At one point, Democrat thought leader and former barmaid AOC demanded Bobulinski name crimes he personally witnessed Joe Biden commit.

Bobulinski named off several crimes including RICO – Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act – a federal law that allows for sweeping penalties.

In a desperate attempt to defend Joe Biden, AOC absurdly claimed RICO isn’t a crime.

AOC – "RICO is not a crime." pic.twitter.com/YcTusJAaP4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 20, 2024

Harvard Law School grad and GOP Senator Ted Cruz schooled AOC.

“This is bizarre. RICO—the Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations Act, 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961–1968—is most assuredly a crime,” Ted Cruz said.

“It often results in massive felony sentences. And yet AOC —eager to defend Joe Biden—insists it’s not a crime,” Cruz added.

This is bizarre. RICO—the Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations Act, 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961–1968—is most assuredly a crime. It often results in massive felony sentences. And yet @aoc—eager to defend Joe Biden—insists it’s not a crime. https://t.co/5hxw4Jk4lv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 21, 2024

AOC doubled down on her stupidity:

Wrong!

RICO is a statute under which specific crimes may be considered – kidnapping, robbery, arson, etc.

You need to name the crimes in order to substantiate RICO.

So… since you’re the expert, what RICO crimes and evidence does House GOP have? Since they don’t seem to know.

Wrong! RICO is a statute under which specific crimes may be considered – kidnapping, robbery, arson, etc. You need to name the crimes in order to substantiate RICO. So… since you’re the expert, what RICO crimes and evidence does House GOP have? Since they don’t seem to know. https://t.co/FYVdK6Y2OO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 21, 2024

The former barmaid got pummeled by a bunch of lawyers and conservative commentators.

They are called predicate offenses. You used to have that smart guy run your account. What happened to him? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) March 21, 2024

Predicate acts under RICO crime by Biden crime family include wire fraud & money laundering. — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) March 21, 2024

A bartender is trying to argue the law with a Harvard law graduate and a former Supreme Court clerk

X is hilarious — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 21, 2024