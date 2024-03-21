Social Media Erupts After Depraved Former NBC Executive Posts a Creepy Tweet Targeting President Trump’s Youngest Son Barron on His 18th Birthday

A depraved former NBC executive set off an internet firestorm Wednesday after posting a creepy tweet targeting President Trump’s youngest son on the day he turned 18.

Mike Sington, who served as the Director of Operations for NBC Universal from 1986-2016, sent a now-removed tweet calling Barron Trump “fair game” now that he was a legal adult.

“Barron Trump turns 18 today,” Sington wrote. “He’s fair game now.”

Unsurprisingly, social media erupted in anger upon learning of this disturbing post, with many users accusing him of preying on Barron.

@MikeSington blocked me long ago It takes a pretty worthless piece of dog shit to say this about a man’s son on line! Sington does NOT have the courage to talk man to man o face-to-face, because you are a chickenshit pompous ass! Oh, you deleted this post below pic.twitter.com/NgajlNGlBT — RG (@DieHard45RG) March 21, 2024

What it I told you this former NBC News hack didn’t mean it the way you thought, but that his real meaning was even worse? pic.twitter.com/rOhBnLDDEg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2024

.@MikeSington when Barron is old enough to hit on: pic.twitter.com/Dx0kGi1HGX — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 20, 2024

Imagine posting this & not thinking you come off as a predator @MikeSington pic.twitter.com/4CiVoX7RHi — Reese (@reeseonable) March 20, 2024

This creepy NBC guy is completely broken. I wonder if he has kids? Nephews? Nieces? How old are they? https://t.co/MW9ej7Ko75 — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) March 20, 2024

Creep Mike Sington DELETES tweet saying he wants to date Barron Trump! pic.twitter.com/swV6LG9PYM — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) March 20, 2024

Sington deleted the post following the uproar. He claimed in a message to Newsweek that he only meant Barron was now “fair game” for the media.

“I posted he was ‘fair game’ now, meaning, as an adult, he’s ‘fair game’ for criticism from the press,” Sington said. “Someone pointed out to me “fair game” could mean fair game to be harmed. I don’t wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down,” he continued. “I listen to the comments and criticism I receive.”

There is reason to doubt his explanation, which makes his tweet even more creepy. Libs of TikTok notes Sington has had an unhealthy obsession with Barron for years.

For example, he has posted tweets “celebrating” Barron’s 12th birthday, suggesting he could be a model and fantasizing about the teen turning gay. Such posts could lead people to believe Sington was attracted to an underage Barron even if he was not trying to convey such feelings.

But wait… It’s much worse than we thought… It appears NBC Exec Mike Sington has a very creepy obsession with Barron Trump going back years. https://t.co/cPKKwjKscE pic.twitter.com/i3Ba8293pW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2024

If a conservative media figure made these types of posts targeting Malia or Sasha Obama, that person would become an infamous household name and might receive a visit from the police. But because Sington is a leftist, the corporate media will ignore his sick posts, including yesterday’s.

Editor’s Note: The views, opinions, and comments expressed by the users on social media in the article above are strictly their own and do not necessarily reflect those of our publication or our staff.