THE SMURFS SCANDAL: Principal Calls Police on Young Girl for Posting Smurfs TikTok with “Right-Wing” Reference!



Guest post by Naomi Seibt

What do the Smurfs have in common with Germany? They are blue. And so is Germany.

This is the controversial statement that got a girl pulled out of the classroom by the school’s principal Jan-Dirk Zimmermann who confronted her with three policemen because she had the audacity to post it on TikTok. You might be wondering, surely this must be some kind of provocative reference with an outrageous backstory.

Let me solve the riddle:

Blue is the color that represents the political party AfD (Alternative for Germany), the only strong right-wing opposition in Germany. It has generated a substantially growing following over the last years, but systemic media continue to shun it for its “racist,” “queer-phobic,” “climate denialist,” “anti-vax” views. Sounds familiar? Yes, the AfD is the equivalent of free-speech-promoting patriotic right-wing movements all over the world.

In the TikTok, the girl Loretta, without revealing her face, states that the Smurfs and Germany have something in common (they are both blue) and displays the map of Germany in bold shades of blue with a statistic showing the AfD’s popularity.

The principal, Zimmermann, immediately took drastic measures and called the police, telling them that Loretta was promoting “potentially anti-constitutional content”. The girl was issued a “formal police warning” as a preventive measure against “incitement.”

Let me remind you that the AfD is a legitimate, highly popular political party that has been subjected to absurd fear-mongering and defamation by the legacy media and the left-leaning political sphere, which is currently dominating the German government. How the Smurfs video could possibly violate the Constitution is almost comical!

Comical, if it wasn’t so serious. Such a humiliating experience must have been terrifying for the girl. She probably did not expect this male authoritative figure to scroll through his students’ TikToks during class, nor should he! He allegedly received a confidential “clue” from a parent, but what could that have involved? The idea that there was anything dangerously controversial about this TikTok is so absurd that the principal should have brushed it off immediately. He had no business peeking at her TikTok content out of curiosity, whether that be political or private. Not to accuse Zimmermann of anything highly inappropriate, but perhaps the police should have stayed to look through his hard drive…

Just a “formal police warning” as a preventive measure, of course! What goes around, comes around.

Once the Smurfs scandal sparked public outrage, the policemen downplayed the events and claimed that they had made efforts to keep the interrogation as discreet as possible. Allegedly, Loretta’s classmates had “not even noticed” the officers.

As it turns out, that was a lie.

Loretta and her mother were interviewed to share their perspective:

Loretta: “All the voices fell silent and everyone stared at me – it was the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to me“

Annett B.: “Numerous pupils were eyewitnesses. At no time did they seem to have thought about how the matter could be discussed discreetly and anonymously.”

Loretta, what was it really like?

Loretta: My mother is right. I felt everyone’s stinging eyes on me. It was the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to me.

Annett B.: "You can criticize our conservative political views, you can reject them, find them wrong and reprehensible, we respect that. But to call the police because of a pupil's opinion – that's simply unbelievable!