SICK. Joe Biden Mocks Donald Trump for Being Out of Cash After $454 Million Lawfare Suit by New York Democrats

by

This is your future under communism.

They target you, make up crimes against you, bankrupt you, and then laugh at your suffering.

This was one of the nastiest attacks on a politician in memory.
Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump for being out of cash after New York Democrats fined him $454 million for taking out loans and paying them back in full in New York state.

Biden made the remarks at a campaign stop in Texas.

The communists ALWAYS laugh at your suffering.

This country is in deep sh*t if these devils steal another election.

The Daily Mail reported:

The president spoke to two major fundraisers in a posh Dallas neighborhood on Wednesday night, where he raised more than $2.5 million for his re-election campaign.

He started off his remarks with a swipe at his Republican rival.

‘Just the other day this defeated looking man came up to me and said: “Mr. President I need your help. I’m in crushing debt. I’m completely wiped out.”’

Biden said he responded: ‘Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you.’

The crowd of about 100 people burst into laughter and applause.

