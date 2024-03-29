Sick: Biden Cracks Joke About His Dogs Attacking Secret Service Agents

At a high dollar fundraiser in New York City Thursday night, Joe Biden cracked a joke about his German Shepherd dogs attacking Secret Service agents. The attacks by Commander and the Bidens’ previous Shepherd Major were so numerous and severe that the each dog was exiled from the White House and Biden family–but only after news of the attacks leaked to the media.

Biden appeared on stage at Radio City Music Hall with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton in a joint interview with CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert at the $25 million fundraiser where tickets cost up to $500,000.

Reuters reporter Nandita Bose reported the joke by Biden, “.@JoeBiden at the NY fundraiser: Harry Truman said if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. I got one and it bit a secret service agent.”

Fellow Reuters reporter Jeff Mason reported Biden’s quip got laughs from the Democrat donors:

This got laughter in the room. https://t.co/fPrz8enaee — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 29, 2024

In a sign of how ‘in your face’ the Bidens are about their vicious dogs, one of the German Shepherds is featured on this year’s official White House Easter Egg:

Among the many White House Easter Egg Roll traditions, wooden Easter eggs have become the official keepsake. This year’s Official 2024 White House Easter Egg set makes an egg-cellent gift – so hop over to our site and get a set today! https://t.co/xsEcLPmkFF pic.twitter.com/0RngK5zCq2 — White House History (@WhiteHouseHstry) March 1, 2024

Judicial Watch reported in February on the Bidens’ dogs attacking Secret Service agents, noting that a source claimed Joe Biden punched and kicked the dogs (excerpt):

Judicial Watch announced today that it received 269 pages of records from the U.S. Secret Service related to incidents of aggression by President Biden’s dog Commander, including at least 23 biting incidents. After one incident, East Wing public tours were stopped for approximately 20 minutes due to the blood on the floor from the attack in the area of the “Booksellers.” …Judicial Watch FOIA requests and lawsuits exposed initial White House falsehoods about the severity and number of attacks by the Bidens’ previous dog, Major. Judicial Watch then received a tip that Commander was also attacking Secret Service personnel and uncovered documents last July showing 10 biting incidents. According to a Judicial Watch source, President Biden mistreated his dogs. The source disclosed Biden punched and kicked his dogs. The latest records forced out by Judicial Watch include a spreadsheet of 22 incident reports between October 2022 and June 2023, 10 of which requiring medical treatment. …A January 28, 2023, email chain discusses three biting incidents, “2 incidents today and one yesterday.” Later that day, a Presidential Protection Division official whose name is redacted emails Senior White House Advisor Anthony Bernal that “Commander bit one of the Navy Staff” who worked at Camp David. A photo is attached to a June 11, 2023, email from the Presidential Protection Division to Volpicelli with the subject line “Dog Bite.” The photo shows the torn clothing of an agent who was bitten in the chest by Commander while the agent was attempting to open the door for Jill Biden to the Oval Dining Patio area of the White House. The agent required medical attention. …On July 29, 2023, nearly six weeks after agents had compiled the list of 22 bite incidents, another attack of an agent occurred at Biden’s Rehoboth, DE, home. The July 30 incident report indicates: Commander ran towards the direction of post [redacted] booth and bit SA [redacted] in the left forearm. Causing a severe, deep open wound. As a result of the attack SA [redacted] started to loose [sic] a significant amount of blood from [redacted] arm. SA [redacted] remained calm and walked away from the area looking for help.

Video surfaced last year of Biden apparently kicking Commander in the head when he got tangled in his leash.