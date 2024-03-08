Sharika Soal: Stop Sympathizing With Black Criminals – It Harms Americans

The news was so bad this week that I decided I needed to say it with my chest.

I took to my podcast, The Divested Diary, to go over a horrific crime I saw reposted on my timeline on the x platform this week.

Pray for our country. Pure Evil! Alabama mother Mahogany Jackson was stripped, tortured and forced to perform sex acts on gang of four men and four women before being shot in back of the head in sickening kidnapping and murder that they filmed. https://t.co/iTMttpC71t — Bruce Ballou (@_BruceBane) March 5, 2024

The podcast episode discusses a horrific crime where six black individuals are accused of kidnapping, torturing, sexually assaulting, and murdering a 20-year-old black woman named Mahogany Jackson in Birmingham, Alabama. According to details provided in a Daily Mail article, Jackson was handcuffed, beaten, spit on, and forced to perform sex acts on her attackers in an apartment.

Videos were also taken of the torture and assault by several of the perpetrators before a gunshot to the back of the head killed Jackson.

I feel the need to express deep anger and frustration over the gruesome details of Jackson’s death. Sympathizing with black criminals is harming American society, and it is time to stop doing so. It’s time to advocate for “divesting” from behaviors and lifestyles associated with “ghetto black culture.”

It is evident with crimes such as this that the idea that white supremacy is to blame for issues within black communities is inaccurate.

The impact of “ghetto culture” on the black community is dire. Aspects of this culture include “thug life” and the hip-hop/rap music industry, which promotes a lack of humanity, respect, and safety.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is sued by a FOURTH woman who claims she was violently gang raped by the rap star and two friends at his New York studio after he supplied her with ‘copious amounts of drugs and alcohol’ when she was 17 In harrowing detail, she describes how Combs demanded… pic.twitter.com/xjbscQwFC9 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 6, 2023

Reflecting on my personal experience as an adopted person from Chicago and what led to that, my main concern is for black children’s wellbeing. Sympathy for ghetto cultured black people who enable casual violent behaviors is a threat to everyone around them.

WANTED for shooting 8 juveniles on 3/6/24 at 7300 Rising Sun Ave. Suspects armed and dangerous – do not approach. If you have information on these suspects -please call or 215-686-TIPS(8477) or 911 pic.twitter.com/cspPIL5LLv — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) March 7, 2024

Overall, the episode covers these topics from a controversial perspective, and I hope you enjoy it!