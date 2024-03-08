Sharika Soal: Stop Sympathizing With Black Criminals – It Harms Americans

The news was so bad this week that I decided I needed to say it with my chest.

I took to my podcast, The Divested Diary, to go over a horrific crime I saw reposted on my timeline on the x platform this week.

The podcast episode discusses a horrific crime where six black individuals are accused of kidnapping, torturing, sexually assaulting, and murdering a 20-year-old black woman named Mahogany Jackson in Birmingham, Alabama. According to details provided in a Daily Mail article, Jackson was handcuffed, beaten, spit on, and forced to perform sex acts on her attackers in an apartment.

Videos were also taken of the torture and assault by several of the perpetrators before a gunshot to the back of the head killed Jackson.

I feel the need to express deep anger and frustration over the gruesome details of Jackson’s death. Sympathizing with black criminals is harming American society, and it is time to stop doing so. It’s time to advocate for “divesting” from behaviors and lifestyles associated with “ghetto black culture.”

It is evident with crimes such as this that the idea that white supremacy is to blame for issues within black communities is inaccurate.

The impact of “ghetto culture” on the black community is dire. Aspects of this culture include “thug life” and the hip-hop/rap music industry, which promotes a lack of humanity, respect, and safety.

Reflecting on my personal experience as an adopted person from Chicago and what led to that, my main concern is for black children’s wellbeing. Sympathy for ghetto cultured black people who enable casual violent behaviors is a threat to everyone around them.

Overall, the episode covers these topics from a controversial perspective, and I hope you enjoy it!

Sharika Soal
Sharika Soal is a former entertainment publicist and content creator most well known for her commentary on black culture. She has worked as a publicist for Interscope records, MTV and VH1. She later founded her own PR company called LadySoal PR.

You can email Sharika Soal here, and read more of Sharika Soal's articles here.

 

