‘Senator Karen Pocahontas’: Elon Musk Comes Up With Brutal Nickname for Elizabeth Warren

Elon Musk has come up with a good nickname for leftist Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Posting on the X platform this week, the Senator for Massachusetts took aim at Musk and other billionaires for allegedly not paying their fair share of tax:

Jeff Bezos. Elon Musk. Michael Bloomberg. What’s the thing they all have in common? They all pay less in tax than a Boston public school teacher. That’s not right. And it is why President Biden is taking on the billionaires. And it is why just this week I reintroduced my ultra millionaires tax. If someone starts a business and makes it big, good for them. My bill says that if you make it big, I mean really big, I mean more than $50 million, then pitch in two cents on every dollar over $50 million. And why? So everyone else can have a chance. That’s it. It is simple. After all, these billionaires on roads we all pay to maintain, and with workers we all pay to educate. And what can we get for millionaires and billionaires finally pay a fair share? Universal childcare and pre k. Tuition free technical school and public college. And we can make the kind of investments in our communities that will give everyone a fighting chance.

“Senator Karen Pocahontas,” Musk replied to the post, a reference to Warren’s status as a middle class white woman as well as her false claims of having Native American ancestry.

This week I reintroduced my Ultra-Millionaire Tax. It’s time for millionaires and billionaires to start paying their fair share. pic.twitter.com/CKD9al3cuK — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 22, 2024

Warren’s note also received a’Community Note, intended to provide readers with additional context, which stated: “In 2020 the top 1% paid 42% of all income tax.”

Senator Karen Pocahontas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2024

It is not the first time that Musk has clashed with Warren, who is notorious for her campaign against the super wealthy despite raking in a huge annual salary herself.

Just this week, Warren again urged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate Tesla, CEO Elon Musk and the company’s board of directors over what she described as a “possible misappropriation of Tesla resources and conflicts of interest arising from Mr. Musk’s dual role at Tesla and X— renamed from Twitter.”