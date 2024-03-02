“Say I’m Bad with Names, and I Walk Like a Toddler with a Full Diaper”- Bill Maher Scorches Dementia Joe Biden in Brutal Monologue (VIDEO)

Liberal comedian Bill Maher gave Joe Biden a brutal roasting Friday night on his HBO show, with his even more left-wing audience laughing along the way.

During the New Rules segment of Real Time with Bill Maher, the host acted like he was attempting to give Biden some “helpful” advice on how to address the age issue while making several jokes that could happen at a MAGA meetup or Trump rally.

Maher suggested that Biden make statements like “I walk like a toddler with a full diaper” and that he should “lean in like he’s eating soup.”

The host briefly paused to scold Democrats for not embracing who they are. He cited John Kerry appearing in hunting gear to appeal to pro-gun voters and Hillary Clinton bragging about putting hot sauce in her purse to pander to black people.

Maher went on to mock Biden for “falling down the stairs at the Underground Railroad” and someone who thinks “an app is the sound a chihuahua makes when it c*ms.”

He then took a shot at Biden’s parenting of Hunter at the end.

WATCH:

Relevant Transcript:

Maher: Instead of trying to refute all the too-old-to-be president slams, Joe must embrace them.

Stop with the ‘I’m sharper than ever.’ Nobody’s buying that.

(Audience laughs)

Maher: Don’t try to deny the age thing. Lean in. Lean in like you’re eating soup.

(Audience laughs and claps)

Maher: And admit it: “Say ‘Yes, I’m bad with names, and I walk like a toddler with a full diaper.’”

(Audience bursts out laughing)

Maher: Be yourself. And Joe, yourself is OLD. That’s who you are: old.

You’re the guy who thinks an app is the sound a chihuahua makes when it c*ms.

(More laughter)

You once fell down the stairs at the Underground Railroad.

(Audience howls in laughter)

Maher (chuckling): You’re so old, your bad kid with a drug problem is 54.

