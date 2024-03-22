Saint Lucie County Sheriff Warns of Increasing Illegal Immigrant Arrivals on Florida Beaches (VIDEO)

Saint Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson

Saint Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson released a video on social media, raising concerns about a significant increase in illegal immigrants arriving via the Florida coastline.

Sheriff Pearson highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that illegal immigrants are landing on South Florida beaches, including those in Saint Lucie County.

“Illegal aliens aren’t just flooding across our southern borders, they’re arriving all across South Florida beaches, including right here in Saint Lucie County,” Sheriff Pearson stated.

“They are undocumented and unvetted individuals whom we have no idea what type of positive or negative impact they could have on public safety of our community or nation.”

Sheriff Pearson reassured the community that the Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is actively cooperating with federal immigration authorities to address the situation. “Working with immigration to enforce the law of the land, our deputies help with this interception,” he said.

“After making sure there were no immediate medical needs, we provided fresh water while they wait to be picked up from the United States Coast Guard and processed.”

The Sheriff underscored the dedication of local law enforcement to uphold the law and safeguard the borders.

“The men and women of the Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor and assist our federal partners to ensure we protect our borders,” Sheriff Pearson affirmed.

Sheriff Pearson’s comments come amid a broader national debate on immigration policy and border security. While Florida is not traditionally a frontline state in the border crisis, the recent developments suggest a potentially expanding scope of the issue.

The Saint Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is calling for increased support from federal authorities to effectively manage and curtail the unauthorized arrival of migrants.

