Ronna McDaniel Joins Liberal NBC and MSNBC as Contributor After RNC Ouster

Ronna ‘Romney’ McDaniel has found a new home after being ousted as RNC Chairwoman.

McDaniel joined liberal NBC and MSNBC as a commentator and will begin Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

After losing several elections for Republicans, Ronna McDaniel officially stepped down as RNC Chairwoman earlier this month.

Michael Whatley and Lara Trump were officially elected as the new chair and co-chair, respectively.

Republicans have suffered losses under Ronna McDaniel’s leadership. Republicans got crushed in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Under McDaniel’s leadership, Republicans lost:

-8 Governors races

-3 Senate seats

-19 House seats

-1 Presidential race

In November, Ronna McDaniel was confronted about the RNC’s lack of involvement in Virginia’s election. Virginia Democrats retained control of the state senate and flipped the House of Delegates from red to blue.

Things were so bad that Susanna Gibson, a porn star who performed online sex acts for ‘tokens’ narrowly lost her election to Republican David Owen.

An amateur porn star almost won a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates!

Now Ronna has found a home at liberal MSNBC, because of course.

“It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team,” Carrie Budoff Brown of NBC wrote in a memo obtained by The New York Times.

President Trump frequently attacks “MSDNC” for carrying the water for Joe Biden and the Democrats.