RONNA ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK: NBC Execs Meet to Decide McDaniel’s Fate

NBC is already considering chopping Ronna McDaniel after her debut this weekend.

NBC execs are expected to meet on Tuesday to decide former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s fate after her icy reception on “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

Variety reported:

Former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel has only appeared once on NBC News programming in her new capacity as a political news contributor, and already, senior executives are gathering to conduct a review. Top executives from NBC News were expected to meet Tuesday to hash out the growing controversy around her recent hire, according to two people familiar with the matter, in a bid to stop a growing insurrection by the NBCUniversal unit’s editorial staff. In recent days, prominent anchors ranging from Chuck Todd to Rachel Maddow have spoken out against the hire on NBC News’ “Meet The Press” as well as on MSNBC, charging NBC News executives with giving a platform to McDaniel despite her efforts to help former President Donald Trump dismiss the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

Ronna ‘Romney’ McDaniel joined liberal NBC and MSNBC as a contributor and debuted on Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

After losing several elections for Republicans, Ronna McDaniel officially stepped down as RNC Chairwoman earlier this month.

Michael Whatley and Lara Trump were officially elected as the new chair and co-chair, respectively.

Republicans have suffered losses under Ronna McDaniel’s leadership. Republicans got crushed in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Ronna found a home at liberal MSNBC and “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd is not happy about it and let everyone know how he feels.

“She is now a paid contributor by NBC news,” Chuck Todd said on Sunday. “I have no idea whether any answer she gave to you was because she didn’t want to mess up her contract. She wants us to believe that she was speaking for the RNC when the RNC was paying for it. So she has credibility issues that she still has to deal with. Is she speaking for herself or is she speaking on behalf of who’s paying her? Once at the RNC, she did say that. Hey, I’m speaking for the party. I get that that’s part of the job. So, what about here?”