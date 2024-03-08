Respected Columnist Comments on Biden’s ‘Deranged Partisan Hatefest’

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘This was not a State of the Union address’

Many commentators have concluded that Joe Biden’s State of the Union to Congress this week was simply a campaign speech, since he boasted about things he hasn’t accomplished and deliberately attacked his likely opponent, President Donald Trump, along with vast swaths of Americans supporting Trump.

But Daniel Greenfield, a Shillman Journalism Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, and an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism, went further.

“This was not a State of the Union address, it was a fascistic campaign rally of the kind that he had been giving for years, most disturbingly while flanked by Marines at Independence Hall before the 2022 midterms, declaring war on Trump, Republicans and all political opponents,” he analyzed.

Biden did talk about some of the developments in the nation during his tenure, claiming economic success, even though inflation under his policies has totaled 18% already.

But he spent most of the speech threatening the U.S. Supreme Court and all Americans, if they should choose a political path that does not include him and his pro-abortion, pro-transgender ideologies.

In a column at FrontPageMag, Greenfield got directly to his concerns.

“Joseph Robinette Biden began his final State of the Union address by invoking FDR. But while Biden has nearly as much trouble getting around as FDR, he didn’t lead a nation out of a depression, but into one, and he didn’t win a war, he did however lose several. Including a personal war with his diction and his teleprompter at the State of the Union,” he said.

He noted the length of Biden’s rant, the eighth-longest on record.

“The only reason it wasn’t even longer is that Biden rushed to get through it, mumbling and slurring words, rattling off threats and insults at a speed that made them all but impossible to understand,” he said.

He continued, “A few breaths after implicitly comparing himself to FDR during WWII, Biden then compared himself to Lincoln during the Civil War (‘not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today’) and then President Reagan before launching an attack on President Trump. The State of the Union isn’t a place to attack opposing candidates. Bush didn’t take potshots at Kerry in his State of the Union speech and even Obama didn’t mention Romney in his. And yet Biden attacked Trump a few minutes into his. And then did it again. And again.”

He blasted Biden for making what should be “a presidential review of the year” a “deranged partisan hatefest of a speech.”

He said the result came to be “the quavering rattlings of an angry old man.”

He pointed out Biden insists America has an economy “the envy of the world” and inflation “the lowest in the world.” The claims came far down the page from the beginning of his speech.

“Why didn’t Biden begin by bragging about these incredible accomplishments? Why bury them toward the middle of his speech? Because not only are they lies, but no one believes them.”

He said then Biden started “promising free stuff,” but noted, “With a $34 trillion national debt, there’s no money for any of that or for any of his other promises. We’re on the way to $1 trillion in interest payments a year thanks to his previous spending sprees.”

Biden attacked conservatives, Israel, Trump and more.

“Biden violated the most elementary State of the Union decorum. He gave a speech that he should not have been allowed to deliver. And that should have been shut down during. Presidents deliver these addresses as guests of Congress. As a guest, Biden insulted his hosts, soiled the drapes and tried to wrap his partisan hatefest in name dropping and the flag.”

What does Biden’s vision for America’s future portray?

“The future looks like a senile president arriving at a State of the Union to launch vitriolic attacks on the opposition, wrecking political norms, implying that a new civil war is at hand, threatening the Supreme Court and defining all opposition as a dangerous form of treason.”

Copyright 2024 WND News Center