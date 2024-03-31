Reporter Commits Random Act of Journalism by Calling Out Biden for Talking to Hollywood Celebs More Than the Press

A reporter for Politico recently committed an act of journalism by calling out Joe Biden for talking to Hollywood celebrities more than he talks to the actual press.

Prior to his big fundraiser in New York City, Biden spoke to actor Jason Bateman on his podcast. Jennifer Haberkorn of Politico noted that it’s the second time that he has appeared with Bateman, which is more than he has spoken to print reporters who cover the White House.

It’s so unusual to see Biden called out in this way by a member of the media.

FOX News reports:

Politico reporter calls Biden out for talking to Hollywood elites more than actual journalists Politico White House reporter Jennifer Haberkorn criticized President Biden for cavorting around with Hollywood celebrities this week, accusing the politician of being more available to A-listers than he is to members of the press. Haberkorn ripped Biden on X on Friday morning in response to a piece from The Hill detailing the president’s recent sit-down with actors Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes on their “SmartLess” podcast. Biden was previously a guest on “SmartLess” on Nov. 3, 2022. Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama joined Biden for the interview that took place before a swanky celebrity-studded Biden campaign fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Thursday night. The reporter shared an X post with the article and added a comment, stating, “Number of times Jason Bateman has done a sit-down interview with President Biden: 2. Nearly every print reporter who covers the White House: 0.”

See Haberkorn’s tweet below:

Number of times Jason Bateman has done a sit-down interview with President Biden: 2

Nearly every print reporter who covers the White House: 0 https://t.co/zjE3PmN1XI — Jennifer Haberkorn (@jenhab) March 29, 2024

Joe Biden has been criticized by others for not doing press conferences and interviews. His team obviously wants to limit the damage he does to himself when he speaks.