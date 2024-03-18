REPORT: Joe Biden Flipping Out Over Losing to President Trump in the Polls – Democrats Losing Patience with Flailing Old Joe

Joe Biden is flipping out over polling showing him losing to President Trump, and Democrats are losing patience with the flailing candidate as well.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Trump is beating Biden in all seven swing states. These crucial states are Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

Biden “won” every state on the list except North Carolina back in 2020. Moreover, polls also show that Trump has the lead in the popular vote.

Georgia and Michigan are causing Team Biden the most heartburn. NBC revealed a highly explosive moment occurred in a private meeting at the White House in January after some of Biden’s cronies informed him that his poll numbers in the two states had dropped over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

This news caused the elderly White House occupant to erupt in anger. A source told NBC that Biden began to scream and curse in response.

Biden is also “seething” that he isn’t getting credit for creating jobs and is instead shouldering the blame for sky-high inflation. Of course, his awful economic policies are directly responsible for rising prices.

NBC further noted Democrats are growing quite frustrated with Biden. Count Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) as one of the detractors.

“Biden stood up in front of the whole world and said, ‘I’m ready. I’m the guy who can take down Donald Trump,’” said Smith. “So, he godd*mn well better do it.” “We don’t have time for him to be worried about whether or not people are saying things right or the poll numbers are where they should be,” he continued. “I want focused energy and not defensive anger.”

The outlet reports that the White House is conflicted over how to alleviate these concerns from Democrats. Biden also is skeptical over some of his handlers’ suggestions.

From NBC:

At times, Biden gets suggestions that conflict with one another. Some advisers have told him he should walk faster out of concern that his gait feeds impressions that he’s too old. And yet the White House is sufficiently worried about him tripping that he has taken to boarding Air Force One via a shorter staircase through the belly of the plane, forgoing the iconic image of the president waving from the main doorway high above the tarmac. Privately, Biden questions whether he should trust his gut instincts over the guidance coming from the array of advisers tending to his political interests, this person added.

While the polls may shift in Biden’s favor in the coming months, all current evidence points to a “presidency” and campaign in complete turmoil.