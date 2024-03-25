REPORT: Desperate Biden Considering ‘Nuclear Option’ on Border Invasion, Fears Upsetting Democrats

Joe Biden is considering a “nuclear option” on the border that would make it slightly less easy to enter the country illegally.

According to a report from Axios, Biden is “still considering harsh executive actions at the border before November’s election” as polls currently suggest Trump is heading towards an election victory.

However, the report notes that such a move would upset fellow Democrats, the majority of whom support leaving America’s border entirely open for anyone to enter:

Legal, logistical and political risks are constantly being weighed. Any new surge in border numbers could add urgency for what one administration official described as the nuclear option. Border numbers fell in January and only ticked up slightly in February, but crossings historically rise in the spring and summer, which could add pressure on the administration to take more drastic measures. That move, however, would upset some Democrats. … The orders being considered would ban people from entering the U.S. if they illegally crossed the border and make it harder for people to pass the first interview in the asylum-seeking process, as has been reported.

It is unclear whether such proposals would ever be properly implemented. Meanwhile, a White House spokesperson demanded that Republicans in Congress pass Biden’s proposed border legislation, despite little sign that it would bring down numbers.

“No executive action, no matter how aggressive, can deliver the significant policy reforms and additional resources Congress can provide and that Republicans rejected,” a White House spokesperson said.

This is actually happening!

pic.twitter.com/qeNBu3S1mF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2024

“We continue to call on Speaker [Mike] Johnson and House Republicans to pass the bipartisan deal to secure the border.”

Any executive action would run contrary to the White House immigration policy since Biden seized office in 2021, which has allowed more than 10 million people to illegally enter the country and consequently demand benefits from the American taxpayer.

Earlier this month, Biden used the term “illegal” to refer the alien who murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley after being heckled by Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. He later apologized for using this term, saying he should have used the term “undocumented” instead.