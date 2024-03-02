REPORT: Anderson Cooper and Other High Profile CNN Hosts Are Facing the ‘Chopping Block’ Under Current Management

Anderson Cooper, Chris Wallace and other high profile hosts on CNN are facing the chopping block under current network management, according to recent reports.

It’s easy to believe, when you consider the dismal ratings these hosts are delivering. Very few people watch CNN anymore and these dishonest hosts are the main reason why.

Wouldn’t you dump the dead weight if you ran the network?

In Touch reports:

CNN Hosts Anderson Cooper, Chris Wallace, More on the ‘Chopping Block’ Amid New CEO Mark Thompson Big-bucks talent will become history at CNN as the spiraling network’s new honcho slashes budgets and takes aim at anxious anchors with oversized salaries, insiders say. New CEO Mark Thompson is preparing ruthless cuts to remake the network as ratings plunge — leaving Anderson Cooper, Chris Wallace, Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper facing dates with the axman, a source says. “Anderson knows he’s on the chopping block because he makes a whopping $20 million a year. He’s already started looking for a new gig!” a network insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Chris Wallace takes $8 million and figures he’s a likely target, too!” Insiders say other network favorites — including $15 million man Blitzer and $8 million gent Tapper – are also bracing for the boot! “Everybody knows the focus is on cutting costs,” the insider continues. “No one is safe!”

John Nolte of Breitbart News has more on this:

Throughout all of February, CNN averaged only 479,000 total day viewers and 573,000 primetime viewers. Fox News earned almost four times as many primetime viewers as CNN, while MSNBC earned a little over twice as many. Fox & Friends Sunday earned more total viewers (1.12 million) than CNN’s highest-rated show in February, Erin Burnett Tonight’s pathetic 743,000. These CNN idiots are paying Anderson Cooper $20 million to attract 741,000 viewers, Tapper $8 million to attract 717,000 viewers, and Wolf Blitzer $15 million to attract fewer than 700,000 viewers. Who the hell knows what CNN pays Chris Wallace $8 million for. To normal people, that is stark-raving insane, but normal people don’t run CNN.

When you consider the big picture, it’s amazing that these hosts, and even CNN itself, have somehow managed to last for this long.