Pro Wrestling Star Yutaka Yoshie Dies Suddenly After Match – At 50-Years-Old

by

Japanese wrestling sensation Yutaka Yoshie has passed away at the age of 50.

Yoshie’s death came shortly after wrestling in a tag-team match as part of an All-Japan Pro Wrestling event in Takasaki.

A spokesperson for AJPW stated Yoshie’s “condition suddenly deteriorated” after the match and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Not long after being admitted to the hospital, Yoshie’s family announced the wrestling star passed away.

Yoshie’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Per MSN:

Japanese wrestling star Yutaka Yoshie has died aged 50.

The former New Japan Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling NOAH and ZERO-ONE wrestler was rushed to hospital immediately after a match for All Japan Pro Wrestling this weekend.

AJPW revealed that his ‘condition suddenly deteriorated’ after he and his tag team partner Ryo Inoue lost to Hokuto Omori as part of the company’s Dream Power Series event in Gunma.

The match lasted just under 12 minutes, and it’s said he fell ill after the bout.

No cause of death has been given.

