Pro Wrestling Star Yutaka Yoshie Dies Suddenly After Match – At 50-Years-Old

Japanese wrestling sensation Yutaka Yoshie has passed away at the age of 50.

Yoshie’s death came shortly after wrestling in a tag-team match as part of an All-Japan Pro Wrestling event in Takasaki.

A spokesperson for AJPW stated Yoshie’s “condition suddenly deteriorated” after the match and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Not long after being admitted to the hospital, Yoshie’s family announced the wrestling star passed away.

Yoshie’s cause of death has yet to be revealed.

