President Trump Responds to Nikki Haley’s Exit from the Presidential Race

As the Gateway Pundit reported this morning, Haley delivered brief remarks in the Charleston area around 10 AM ET.

This decision comes after her catastrophic failure on Super Tuesday, where she only won the state of Vermont thanks to Democrat votes. Now, President Trump has weighed in following her exit.

Haley did NOT endorse President Trump in her speech. She instead demanded Trump earn the support of the RINOS, Independents, and Democrats who backed her.

As one can see in the timeline, Trump was initially unaware Haley had officially exited the race and was responding to the credible reports. He brutally mocked her horrific performance last night and asked her supporters to join him in his quest to save America.

Trump also thanked his family, friends, and the “Great Republican Party.”

Trump criticizes Nikki Haley as she gets out of the 2024 race and then asks her supporters to get behind him. As she exits, Haley says it's up to Trump to "earn" the votes of those who don't support him. pic.twitter.com/bMmPXJ1SnO — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 6, 2024

Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion, despite the fact that Democrats, for reasons unknown, are allowed to vote in Vermont, and various other Republican Primaries. Much of her money came from Radical Left Democrats, as did many of her voters, almost 50%, according to the polls. At this point, I hope she stays in the “race” and fights it out until the end! I’d like to thank my family, friends, and the Great Republican Party for helping me to produce, by far, the most successful Super Tuesday in HISTORY, and would further like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Here is the official response from Trump via his campaign following Haley’s exit: