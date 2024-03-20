President Trump Reigns Supreme in Ohio, Florida and Illinois Primaries

TRUMP WINS BIG IN OHIO.

TRUMP WINS BIG IN ILLINOIS.

TRUMP WINS BIG IN FLORIDA.

President Trump swept the primary elections tonight in Illinois, Ohio, and his home state of Florida.

President Trump won Florida with 81% of the vote.

Nikki Haley had 13.9%

And Governor Ron DeSantis had 3.9%

Trump supporter Roger Stone weighed in on today’s election.

Today was the Florida Republican presidential primary and I voted proudly for DONALD J. TRUMP. pic.twitter.com/WRkmPYlN73 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) March 19, 2024

President Trump also won Ohio with 79% of the vote.



President Trump also won 79% of the Illinois Republican primary vote.

RSBN has video of President Trump and Melania Trump voting today together in West Palm Beach, Florida.