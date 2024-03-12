President Trump to Headline Ohio Rally for GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno on Saturday

President Trump is scheduled to headline a campaign rally at an airport near Dayton, Ohio on Saturday for Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. Ohio’s primary is March 19. Businessman Moreno is locked in a tight race for the Republican nomination with Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Senator Matt Dolan. The winner will take on entrenched Democrat incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown, first elected in 2007, who is seeking his fourth term.

Trump held a rally for then candidate J.D. Vance at the same airport in November 2022.



Bernie Moreno, file image.

Saturday’s rally is sponsored by the Buckeye Values Pac which is supporting Moreno. Doors open at noon with Trump set to speak at 4 p.m. at Wright Bros. Aero located in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia.

We are pleased to announce that we are hosting a GOTV Rally in support of Trump-endorsed U.S. Senate Candidate @BernieMoreno w/ SPECIAL GUEST DONALD J. TRUMP! When: Saturday, March 16 @ 12pm

President Trump Speaks @ 4pm

Where: Wright Bros. Aero, 3700 McCauley Drive Vandalia, OH — Buckeye Values PAC (@buckeyevalues) March 12, 2024

Dolan was endorsed this week by Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine and his wife Fran. Last Friday Dolan was endorsed by former Sen. Rob Portman. The race is set up as a battle between the ascendant MAGA wing of the GOP and the old establishment GOP.

Just in…Gov Mike and First Lady Fran DeWine endorse Matt Dolan in US Senate primary

He "has a vision for the future. He listens. He fights. And, he knows how to get results for Ohio."

Comes days after ex-Sen Rob Portman endorses

Does GOP establishment still have its punch??? pic.twitter.com/Xmn5kTwrOc — Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) March 11, 2024

A Survey USA poll released March 3 had Moreno barely ahead at 29 percent, Dolan at 27 percent and LaRose with 21 percent support. 23 percent said they were undecided, leaving the race wide open.

Moreno has an impressive list of endorsements. In addition to Trump, he has been endorsed by Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake, Ohio native Vivek Ramaswamy, Kash Patel, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Rep. Jim Jordan (OH) Rep. Warren Davidson (OH), Rep. Max Miller (OH), Rep. Byron Donalds (FL) and Senators Ted Cruz (TX), Marco Rubio (FL), Mike Lee (UT), Rand Paul (KY), Marsha Blackburn (TN), Bill Hagerty (TN) John Barrasso (WY), Cynthia Lummis (WY), Roger Marshall (KS), Tommy Tuberville (AL), Eric Schmitt (MO) Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS) and Gov. Kristi Noem (SD).

Moreno’s statement on the rally was reported by the Dayton Daily News:

“President Trump is a transformational leader for America and we are so excited to rally with him ahead of Tuesday’s crucial election. President Trump knows just how important this election is — it’s a contest between the America-First Republican Party and the broken down RINO establishment,” Moreno said in a statement released by his campaign. “While I have earned the support of America-First, conservative warriors like President Trump, Senator J.D. Vance and Congressman Jim Jordan, my opponent, Matt Dolan, is backed by by leaders of the America-Last establishment wing of the GOP like Mike DeWine and Rob Portman. The contrast in this primary could not be clearer and I’m confident Ohioans are ready to send President Trump a true ally to the US Senate.”

Donald Trump Jr. posted the announcement for the rally on Monday. Tickets available at this link.