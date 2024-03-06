Pope Francis Again Too Weak To Deliver Speech, as He Nurses Long-Lasting ‘Cold’ – But Has Enough Energy To Meet German Chancellor Scholz

Globalist Pope Francis’ health is still causing concern in the Vatican, as he deals for weeks with a ‘mild flu’ that he can’t seem to shake.

Today, once again ailing Francis was still ‘suffering from a cold’ as he again limited his speaking at a weekly audience in St Peter’s Square, letting an aide read his prepared text.

But it does not surprise us that, when it comes to appointments of a political nature, the Argentine Pope always has enough energy – as it was the case of his meeting unpopular German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday.

Reuters reported:

“The 87-year-old’s health has been an issue over the past two weeks, forcing him to cancel some engagements and avoid reading some speeches.

The Vatican said on Feb. 24 he was suffering from mild flu. Last week, Francis paid a brief visit to a hospital in Rome for a CT scan, and on Saturday he said he had bronchitis.

Francis told [today’s] audience he would delegate readings ‘because I still have a cold and I cannot read well’. However, he spoke briefly at the end of the event, greeting some of the faithful and pleading for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.”

Francis, who has trouble walking, arrived in Saint Peter’s square in his specially designed vehicle known as the Popemobile.

He reached his seat walking with a cane, and after the audience, he was placed in a wheelchair to greet people.

When he tried to climb back into the Popemobile, he was unable to do so, and had to be helped back into the wheelchair to exit St Peter’s Square.

Pope needs help to descend from the Popemobile amid long-lasting ‘cold’ pic.twitter.com/0owST1U42X — Paul Serran (@paul_serran) March 6, 2024

He may be too weak to climb a one step of stairs, but he is planning several state visits!

“Francis’ mobility struggles may complicate travel plans for this year, which include trips on unspecified dates to Belgium, East Timor, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia. Within Italy he is due to travel to Venice on April 28 and Verona on May 18.”

