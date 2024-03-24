Poll Finds Most Americans Are Worried About Violence After the 2024 Election

Most Americans are worried that violence will follow the 2024 election, according to new polling.

Of course, anyone who remembers Trump’s inauguration in 2017 has good reason to be worried. Antifa and other leftist agitators engaged in multiple acts of destruction and violence in Washington, DC.

If Trump wins again in 2024, it could potentially be worse.

RedState has details:

An alarming new poll has found that a vast majority of Americans are bracing themselves for election-related violence and fear the prospect of a civil war. In the latest Battleground Civility Poll, conducted by The Tarrance Group, Research Lake Partners, and Georgetown University, 78 percent said they are “worried that the 2024 election will result in violent activity.” Just 23 percent said they were not at all worried. Participants were also asked the following: Thinking about the issue of political divisions as a whole… On a scale of 0 to 100, where ‘0’ is there is no political division in the country and where ‘100’ is political division on the edge of a civil war where would you rank the level of political division in the country? The average response to this question was 70.85, meaning the majority were fearful about the prospect of a civil war. However, this is still a considerable decrease compared with 2021, when the January 6th protests took place and Joe Biden took office in contentious circumstances. At that time, the average score was 76.01. On a brighter note, 88 percent of respondents said they believed that political divisions could be eased if leaders from both parties managed to find consensus on key issues, although any major compromises on issues from immigration to abortion currently seem highly unlikely.

Democrats and the media pushed the false ‘bloodbath’ narrative for over a week, trying to make it sound as if Trump supporters are violent, but the opposite is true.

If Trump wins, Washington is going to need much greater security and it won’t be Trump supporters causing violence.