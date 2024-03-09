Peter Sweden: Sweden is Charging Electric Busses with DIESEL Generators

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.

You literally cannot make this up.

We are constantly being told that we should switch to electric vehicles to reduce climate emissions.

In Sweden there is a company called X-trafik that operates busses in the cities of Gävle and Sandviken.

They have bought in 52 electric busses from the Chinese company BYD in order to become “environmentally friendly”.

However, this green shift has caused massive chaos with freezing busses in the ice cold Swedish winter and hundreds of cancellations. Of course, all paid for by the Swedish tax payer.

Turns out that the electric busses didn’t have enough range and they couldn’t charge the busses fast enough, which led to up to 100 busses being cancelled every day, leaving people stranded in the cold Swedish winter.

In fact, there simply isn’t enough energy and infrastructure to go around in order to charge all these new electric busses.

The solution?

They have now brought in massive diesel generators to be able to charge the electric busses – This of course at an extra cost.

Yes, you read that correctly. They cannot charge the new electric busses because there isn’t enough energy to go around.

This reminds me of how they had to use diesel generators to keep wind power turbines in Scotland warm during the winter.

It sounds very funny, until you think about the fact that YOU are paying for this madness.

So they had to bring in DIESEL generators in order to charge these new “environmentally friendly” busses.

You literally cannot make this up.

People are being told that it is good for the environment, but in reality they are getting scammed.

It’s a climate scam.

