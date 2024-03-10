Peter Sweden: HUGE: Norway Goes AGAINST Cashless Agenda

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.

The government wants to strengthen people’s right to pay with physical cash

Just recently I reported on how Sweden is going against the cashless agenda, looking at ways to support citizens right to pay with physical cash.

Now the neighboring country of Norway is looking to do the same.

The Norwegian government is proposing a new law that will FORCE shops to accept real cash as payment. In other words, they will not be allowed to be “cashless”.

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security want to change the law of the land to make sure that real cash can always be used as a form of payment.

In the new law, consumers will have the right to pay with real cash in all shops or sales premises where goods or services are being sold. The only exceptions being vending machines, unmanned shops and sales of more than NOK 20.000 ($1926).

“The role of the government is to secure the preparedness of society. To only base oneself on digital payment system increase the vulnerability of society” says Justice and Public Security Minister Emilie Enger Mehl.

She also said “for the government it is important to create security for those who are reluctant to use digital payment solutions”

There we have it.

First Sweden went against the cashless agenda and now Norway is doing the same.

This is great news. Like I’ve said before. In a cashless society it becomes incredibly easy for a government to control what you can and cannot buy. In order to secure democracy and freedom, it is essential that we keep cash!

What do you think, do you support this move?

Independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen has dedicated years to reporting the things the mainstream media ignores. You can follow him at https://petersweden.com/