PATHETIC: Privileged Vanderbilt University Students Melt Down After Spending One Night in Jail Over Protest (VIDEO)

Earlier this week, students at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee decided to ‘occupy’ the chancellor’s office because the school wouldn’t let them vote on a measure to divest from Israel.

Surprisingly, the school suspended some of the students and had others arrested. The students who were arrested spent one night in jail and apparently now see themselves as civil rights heroes who were treated unjustly by the school.

In the video below, one student talks about how he was treated better in jail than at the school because he had access to food and water. You really should watch this video and try not to laugh. The self regard of these students is so off the charts.

“In essence, they tried to break us. They tried to break our bodies, they tried to break our spirits.” One of the Vanderbilt protestors speaks after their 21-hour sit-in: h/t @lawyergonerogue pic.twitter.com/a3kWrYHtKL — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 28, 2024

"We were deprived of medical attention, we were deprived of sleep, we were deprived of food, water, resources." "In jail I experienced better conditions than at Vanderbilt University." A Vanderbilt protestor who was arrested talks about his experiences: H/t @lawyergonerogue pic.twitter.com/ikI9SSjhlg — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 28, 2024

There are few people in the world who enjoy more privilege than these students. They live in a world of constant comfort and they have no idea how good they have it.

The were roasted by Twitter/X users.

"We were deprived of medical attention, we were deprived of sleep, we were deprived of food, water, resources." Girl, please. I've been on cub scout campouts that were rougher than this. — Dr Patrick M. – AI Builder (@patmcguinness) March 29, 2024

Are we getting punked? How amazing would it be if we learned that this is actually Vanderbilt’s student improv group? Epic. But alas, I’m afraid these people may be real… — Gigi NYC (@OnlyInNY111) March 28, 2024

This is absolutely pathetic. They’re spoiled brats who couldn’t even last a DAY. — Zanshi 惨死 (D – Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) March 29, 2024

Is this Kindergarten? — Morten Brudvik (@brudvik) March 28, 2024

It’d be hilarious if it wasn’t so pathetic and sad.