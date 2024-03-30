PATHETIC: Privileged Vanderbilt University Students Melt Down After Spending One Night in Jail Over Protest (VIDEO)

by

Earlier this week, students at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee decided to ‘occupy’ the chancellor’s office because the school wouldn’t let them vote on a measure to divest from Israel.

Surprisingly, the school suspended some of the students and had others arrested. The students who were arrested spent one night in jail and apparently now see themselves as civil rights heroes who were treated unjustly by the school.

In the video below, one student talks about how he was treated better in jail than at the school because he had access to food and water. You really should watch this video and try not to laugh. The self regard of these students is so off the charts.

There are few people in the world who enjoy more privilege than these students. They live in a world of constant comfort and they have no idea how good they have it.

The were roasted by Twitter/X users.

It’d be hilarious if it wasn’t so pathetic and sad.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.