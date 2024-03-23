PANIC? Obama Has Reportedly Had Meetings With Biden to Talk About the Election

Obama has reportedly had at least two meetings with Joe Biden over the last year to discuss the election.

One has to wonder if Obama is concerned about old Joe’s chances in 2024. Why else would he take time away from his life of leisure to meet with Joe?

He has probably seen the internal polling.

FOX News reports:

Obama met privately with Biden and worried Trump may win the 2024 election: Report Former President Barack Obama privately met with President Biden on at least two occasions and expressed concern that he could lose the 2024 election, according to a report. A new report from TIME Magazine claimed that Obama met with Biden last June to deliver a warning about his re-election chances. Obama allegedly advised Biden to become more aggressive and make the upcoming presidential race a referendum on Trump. During a private lunch, Obama told Biden his campaign was unstable, persuading unhappy voters would be a challenge and defeating Trump would be more difficult than 2020, according to a Democrat briefed on the discussion. While he believed at the time that Biden had taken his advice to heart, Obama allegedly saw little improvement over the next six months. “This time, Obama’s message was more urgent. He expressed concern the re-election campaign was behind schedule in building out its field operations and bottlenecked by Biden’s insistence on relying upon an insular group of advisers clustered in the West Wing, according to the same Democratic insider,” TIME noted.

That must have been an interesting meeting.

Do you suppose Kamala was included in that meeting? Probably not.