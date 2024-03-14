Palm Beach County Sheriff Destroys Federal Government Following Arrest of Three Illegal Immigrants for Kidnapping and Assault

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw has launched a fierce critique of Biden regime’s immigration policies. His comments came following the arrest of three illegal immigrants from Guatemala on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

The alarming incident, which unfolded on Tuesday according to WPTV reports, involved the three men forcibly taking the woman into a vehicle and subsequently assaulting her at two separate locations west of Lake Worth Beach.

The identities of the suspects have been released as Andres Felipe Morales, 29, Darinel Ordonez Jjimenez, 30, and Marcos Felipe Ramirez, 31.

The three suspects were detained and taken to Palm Beach County jail Monday evening, with their bonds set at $200,000 each during a court hearing on Tuesday. Their charges include sexual assault, false imprisonment, and felony criminal conspiracy. They are scheduled to appear in court again on April 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Sheriff Bradshaw did not mince words when addressing the incident.

“Don’t think for a minute that what happens at the Mexican border doesn’t affect us here. Here, you have three illegals that should have never been in this country that have committed a very serious crime. Kidnapping and sexual battery of a lady. They shouldn’t be here,” said Bradshaw.

“The federal government has put the American people in jeopardy. Our intelligence section, who works very closely with the FBI, has also identified that the most dangerous gangs in the world are now in Miami from Venezuela.”

“They make MS 13 look like school kids. They’re not going to stay just in Miami. They’re going to go where they need to go to do what they do. They don’t know if it’s Dade, Broward, Palm Beach county. They just go to do what they’re going to do, and we’re going to have to deal with them.”

Bradshaw also expressed significant concern over the approximately 1.5 million individuals classified as “gotaways” — people who have successfully evaded capture by Border Patrol agents. Unlike the over 3 million individuals who have been apprehended at the border and processed by authorities, these “gotaways” are believed to include cartel members, gang affiliates, and individuals with outstanding warrants, all of whom have a vested interest in avoiding law enforcement detection.

“I watched a surveillance video that was taken down in Texas of ten guys, military age, dressed in camouflage backpacks. They had carpet on their shoes so they didn’t leave footprints, in a military formation coming into the country. What do you think they’re here for? They’re not here to play the lotto. They’re going to do bad things.”

According to Bradshaw, the seriousness of the situation has been underscored by statements from the FBI, indicating that among the “gotaways,” there could be individuals affiliated with ISIS or listed on terrorist watchlists, posing a direct threat to national security. The FBI Director has warned that it’s not a question of if but when a significant incident will occur.

“The director of the FBI testified that it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when we’re going to have something bad happen here because in the 1.5 million ‘gotaways,’ he’s worried that there are people from ISIS, people from the terrorist watch list, that could be in the United States,” said Bradshaw.

WATCH: