Outgoing Climate Czar John Kerry Says Transition to Green Energy will be “Larger Even Than the Industrial Revolution” (VIDEO)

Outgoing Climate Czar John Kerry promised the green transition

“While I’m leaving the job that I’m in today, I believe I’m gonna liberate myself to actually be more engaged!” John Kerry said.

Kerry said the transition to green energy will be “larger even than the industrial revolution.”

NOW — Outgoing "Climate Czar" John Kerry vows a transition that will be "larger even than the Industrial Revolution."

Joe Biden named Clintonite John Podesta as the new Climate Envoy to replace John Kerry.

Kerry, 80, was appointed as Joe Biden’s Climate Czar in November 2020 during the transition.

John Kerry, the private-jet-setting hypocrite, operated in secret for three years.

Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) filed a FOIA lawsuit in an effort to obtain emails between John Kerry’s office and various climate change groups.

The emails turned over to PPT from John Kerry’s office were heavily redacted.

Not one staffer’s name was revealed.

Fox News obtained the documents from PPT.

“It hardly seems in the public interest, in fact it appears the antithesis of serving the public interest, to hide the names of government officials who are communicating with controversial outside activist organizations that are attempting to influence government policy,” PPT director Michael Chamberlain told Fox News Digital.

Last July Congressman Brian Mast asked John Kerry to identify the senior staff working in his office on taxpayer’s dime.

Kerry refused to identify his senior staffers and threw a tantrum after Rep. Mast pressed him to be transparent.

John Podesta, a lifelong corrupt DC Democrat will also likely be operating in secret.