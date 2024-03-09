In One of the Most Disgusting Political Moves in History – Biden Campaign Releases New Ad Comparing Trump and His Supporters to the KKK

Boy, are they desperate.

The internal polling on African Americans must be through the roof for Donald Trump.

After his nasty dishonest SOTU Address last night – the Biden team released a new ad on Friday comparing Trump supporters to the KKK.

The Biden ad shows images of Donald Trump with KKK marchers and a noose.

Why is this not flagged by Google-YouTube for violent content and misinformation?



As everyone knows the KKK was the militant wing of the Democrat Party.

When the Civil War ended, and after Republican President Abraham Lincoln liberated the slaves, Democrats initiated Jim Crow laws to punish blacks.

Democrats continued for decades to discriminate against blacks. In fact, the KKK, was founded as the the terrorist wing of the Democrat Party.

The Ku Klux Klan assassinated hundreds of Republicans and their supporters, including Republican Representative James M. Hinds (December 5, 1833—October 22, 1868) of Little Rock.

Hinds represented Arkansas in the United States Congress from June 24, 1868 through October 22, 1868 before his death.

Democrats murdered him.

The Ku Klux Klan was founded as the activist wing of the Democratic Party.

On September 28, 1868, a mob of Democrats massacred nearly 300 African-American Republicans in Opelousas, Louisiana. The savagery began when racist Democrats attacked a newspaper editor, a white Republican and schoolteacher for ex-slaves. Several African-Americans rushed to the assistance of their friend, and in response, Democrats went on a “Negro hunt,” killing every African-American (all of whom were Republicans) in the area they could find. (Via Grand Old Partisan)

Democrats in hoods slaughtered hundreds of Republicans and blacks across the country.

They beat and threatened and murdered Republicans for standing up for the black man.

This story was reported over and over in American history – Democrat KKK members lynching Republicans and blacks.

Here is Joe Biden in 2010 delivering a eulogy for noted segregationist and former KKK Exalted Cyclops Robert Byrd, who once led a KKK chapter with 150 members.

Biden called him a “mentor,” a “guide,” and a “friend.”