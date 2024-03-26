Old Joe Biden Says He Took Train Across the Collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge “Many Times” – That’s Odd, Considering the Bridge Does Not Have a Rail Line!

Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he had taken the TRAIN over the Francis Scott Key Bridge “many times.”

Joe Biden: “About 1:30 a container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge which I’ve been over many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either by train or by car.”

That’s odd, considering there is no rail line on the bridge. The bridge was built for automobiles and trucks.

Via Brick Suit and Midnight Rider.

Biden claims to have taken the TRAIN over the Francis Scott Key bridge!

Says he has been over the bridge “many many times commuting from the state of Delaware either by train or by car.” The bridge had only four lanes of traffic and no rail lines. pic.twitter.com/sB6Odzsr7i — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 26, 2024

X users asked Old Joe to point out the rail line on the bridge…

Please, @JoeBiden, highlight the rail line. pic.twitter.com/RJTXXQZSYZ — Thomas D Murphy For US Senate , SC (@tommurphy8485) March 26, 2024

No rail line, Joe.