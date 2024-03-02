Oklahoma School Under Investigation After Shock Video Shows Children Licking Toes of Adults During School Fundraiser

Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Oklahoma is under investigation after video of children sucking on the toes of adults during a fundraising event surfaced.

Fox 25 obtained the shocking video of the high school students licking peanut butter off of feet during a fundraiser.

“The week was spent raising money for Not Your Average Joe Coffee, which employs people with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities.” Fox 25 reported.

“The district said that on Thursday, Deer Creek High School hosted an assembly called Clash of Classes for students to pay to attend.” the outlet reported.

The school district said they raised $152,830.38 during the fundraising activities all week.

VIDEO:

GRAPHIC WARNING- Video sent to FOX 25 shows students at Deer Creek High kissing and sucking on feet yesterday. @DCAntlers confirms the video, saying the students volunteered in challenges to help raise money for their annual philanthropy week. More at 9pm tonight on @OKCFOX. pic.twitter.com/3FaG8BbeAE — Wendy Suares (@wsuares) March 1, 2024

Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters said his agency is investigating.

“This is disgusting,” Walters said in a statement on Friday. “We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating.”