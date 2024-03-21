Ohio Rep. Ismail Mohamed Delivers Victory Speech Entirely in Somali

Following his victory in the Ohio primary on Tuesday, Rep. Ismail Mohamed, an immigrant from Somalia, delivered his victory speech entirely in Somali without one word of English.

Mohamed’s district in Columbus, Ohio, is home to more than 45,000 Somalis. He campaigned primarily in Somali, promising to “represent the interests of Somalia.”

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Mohamed, the incumbent in the district, defeated fellow Somali immigrant Abdirizak Diini, capturing 55 percent to Diini’s 33 percent.

He said he is running to “ensure every student has access to high-quality, equitable education,” and to advocate for funding to support affordable, accessible housing and secure neighborhoods. He said he would work tirelessly with business and union leaders to ensure all Ohioans “have access to careers, not just jobs.”

Ahead of the primary, Mohamed campaigned on a Somali-owned state television network.

