Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Surges to Lead After Trump Rally (TGP Photos)

Ohio Republican Senate primary candidate Bernie Moreno surged to a lead in a poll taken after President Trump headlined a rally for him on Saturday in Dayton.

The Emerson poll released Monday afternoon has Trump endorsed businessman Moreno at 38 percent, with establishment candidate state Sen. Matt Dolan at 29 percent and Secretary of State Frank LaRose fading to 12 percent. With leaners, Moreno tops Dolan 44 to 40 percent, just within the margin of error, with LaRose at 16 percent.

📊 Ohio Senate — Republican Primary • Bernie Moreno – 38%

• Matt Dolan – 29%

• Frank LaRose – 12%

With leans

• Bernie Moreno – 44%

• Matt Dolan – 40%

• Frank LaRose – 16% Emerson | 3/17-18 | 450 LV | ±4.6%https://t.co/I6aVAayC5t pic.twitter.com/ppEemVKp2h — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 18, 2024

Other speakers at the rally in support of Moreno included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Ohio’s Rep. Jim Jordan and Senator J.D. Vance.

Dolan was endorsed last week by Ohio establishment Republicans Gov. Mike DeWine and former Senator Rob Portman. The primary is on Tuesday. The winner will take on three-term incumbent Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown.

The rally was the subject of national attention after the media, Democrats and the Biden campaign tried to foist a hoax on the American public over Trump saying the auto industry and country would face a ‘bloodbath’ if he was not elected because Joe Biden’s policies would help China and Mexico gut American auto manufacturers.

It used to take years to pop the left’s hoaxes. Now it’s instantaneous. The Trump “bloodbath” hoax was popped in record time. Democrats keep pulling the same magic tricks, but it’s too late, we know how the tricks work. But they keep doing it, because they have nothing else. pic.twitter.com/Jw3jZKBjOc — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) March 18, 2024

Video of most of the rally crowd:

Crowd filling in overflow area for Trump rally for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno at Dayton, Ohio. Rep. Jim Jordan speaking. pic.twitter.com/YGAORxVg2y — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) March 16, 2024

