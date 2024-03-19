Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Surges to Lead After Trump Rally (TGP Photos)

Ohio Republican Senate primary candidate Bernie Moreno surged to a lead in a poll taken after President Trump headlined a rally for him on Saturday in Dayton.

President Trump salutes as the song Justice for All, for the January 6 prisoners, at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.

The Emerson poll released Monday afternoon has Trump endorsed businessman Moreno at 38 percent, with establishment candidate state Sen. Matt Dolan at 29 percent and Secretary of State Frank LaRose fading to 12 percent. With leaners, Moreno tops Dolan 44 to 40 percent, just within the margin of error, with LaRose at 16 percent.

Other speakers at the rally in support of Moreno included South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Ohio’s Rep. Jim Jordan and Senator J.D. Vance.

Dolan was endorsed last week by Ohio establishment Republicans Gov. Mike DeWine and former Senator Rob Portman. The primary is on Tuesday. The winner will take on three-term incumbent Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown.

The rally was the subject of national attention after the media, Democrats and the Biden campaign tried to foist a hoax on the American public over Trump saying the auto industry and country would face a ‘bloodbath’ if he was not elected because Joe Biden’s policies would help China and Mexico gut American auto manufacturers.

Video of most of the rally crowd:

PHOTOS:
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) speaks at a campaign ally in Dayton, Ohio for President Trump and Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks at a campaign rally for President Trump and Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Ohio Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno speaks at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters hold cellphone cameras up as President Trump arrives for a campaign rally for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump salutes as the song Justice for All, for the January 6 prisoners, is played at the start of a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, march 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump addresses a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters listen as President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
With Trump Force One in the background, President Trump speaks at a campaign rally for Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno at Dayton International Airport, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Supporters laugh with President Trump as he reacts to strong winds knocking his teleprompter screen out of alignment at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump wears a 45-47 MAGA hat at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump invited Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) to address a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
President Trump gestures as he speaks at a campaign rally in Dayton, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
Trump Force One behind the stage after President Trump boarded following a campaign rally at Dayton International Airport, Ohio, March 16, 2024, photo by Kristinn Taylor.
