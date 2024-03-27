NTSB Recovers “Black Box” From Ship That Crashed Into Baltimore Bridge – Will Hold Press Conference

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy has announced the data recorder known as the “black box’ has been recovered from the DALI cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key bridge early Tuesday morning.

While talking to CNN, Homendy revealed NTSB investigators obtained the black box to the DALI and sent it back to NTSB’s lab to be analyzed.

Homendy shared that investigators in NTSB’s lab will review the black box’s data and will release their findings in a press conference later today.

U.S. federal safety investigators recovered the black box from the freight ship that crashed into a Baltimore bridge, the agency chief said on Wednesday, as rescuers looked for the remains of six workers missing in the bridge collapse. A highway team also will be looking at the twisted remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge as they try to determine how and why a container ship smashed into a pillar of the 2.6-kilometre bridge in early morning darkness on Tuesday. Investigators from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board recovered the data recorder after boarding the ship late on Tuesday, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. They will interview the ship’s crew, she said. Homendy said the Singapore-flagged container vessel Dali possessed one of the newer models of data recorder and that officials would be looking to gather information including “positioning of ship, the vessel itself, speed, you name it.”

The black box is expected to reveal a timeline for the DALI and ultimately lead to what caused the ship to lose its power.

The NTSB is expected to host its press conference late Wednesday afternoon once the data from the black box is finished being evaluated.