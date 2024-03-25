NBC Considers Chopping Ronna McDaniel After Icy Reception

NBC is already considering chopping Ronna McDaniel after her debut this weekend.

Ronna ‘Romney’ McDaniel joined liberal NBC and MSNBC as a contributor and debuted on Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

After losing several elections for Republicans, Ronna McDaniel officially stepped down as RNC Chairwoman earlier this month.

Michael Whatley and Lara Trump were officially elected as the new chair and co-chair, respectively.

Republicans have suffered losses under Ronna McDaniel’s leadership. Republicans got crushed in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Under McDaniel’s leadership, Republicans lost:

-8 Governors races

-3 Senate seats

-19 House seats

-1 Presidential race

Ronna found a home at liberal MSNBC and “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd is not happy about it and let everyone know how he feels.

“She is now a paid contributor by NBC news,” Chuck Todd said on Sunday. “I have no idea whether any answer she gave to you was because she didn’t want to mess up her contract. She wants us to believe that she was speaking for the RNC when the RNC was paying for it. So she has credibility issues that she still has to deal with. Is she speaking for herself or is she speaking on behalf of who’s paying her? Once at the RNC, she did say that. Hey, I’m speaking for the party. I get that that’s part of the job. So, what about here?”

According to Fox News, Ronna McDaniel is already on the chop.

Fox News reported: