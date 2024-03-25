Must See: Trailer for Documentary on General Michael Flynn, “Flynn: Deliver the Truth.  Whatever the Cost.” (Video)

A trailer has been released for the new documentary FLYNN, which delves into the life and trials of hero and patriot General Michael T. Flynn.

The film travels through his remarkable career, beginning with his impressive rise through the ranks of the United States Military. As a highly respected intelligence officer and a three-star general, General Flynn’s career was marked by his dedication to his country and his exceptional leadership skills.

But Flynn’s determination to expose corruption and deliver the truth to Americans led to his persecution.

Gen. Flynn told Breitbart News on Saturday that the Deep State is at war with “America and the American people.”

Breitbart:

“Really, it’s a story of survival. And it’s a story of hope,” he said, explaining that the story is largely about how one responds to the bad things that happen to them. Further, Flynn said he exposes things in the film that he has “never talked about.” When asked why the Deep State chose to go after him, Flynn noted that “they’re not just at war with Donald Trump.” “They’re at war with America and the American people. So I want to sort of emphasize that, you know, ‘Why me?’ And I do describe this in the film because you don’t get to leading one of the largest intel agencies in the world, which I did, you don’t get to being the national security adviser, chosen by a duly-elected president of the United States of America, which I was, I mean, you know, without having your act together, and then, of course, I served five years in combat overseas against foreign enemies,” Flynn said. “The biggest enemies that I faced was right here at home.”

The film’s website shares:

However, the heart of this story lies in the tumultuous period following his appointment as the National Security Advisor to the President of the United States. The documentary exposes the intricate web of political intrigue and the severe persecution General Flynn faced after exposing deep-seated corruption within the corridors of power. It provides an insider’s view of the challenges and controversies that surrounded General Flynn during this critical period of American politics. Through a series of in-depth interviews with General Flynn, his family, colleagues, legal experts, political commentators, and high-profile figures, including Tucker Carlson-Internationally recognized journalist, Devin Nunes-Former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and CEO of Truth Social, and Lee Smith-bestselling author, this film paints a comprehensive picture of the man behind the headlines.

General Flynn adds,

In 2011, I was promoted to Lieutenant General and assigned as Assistant Director of National Intelligence in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. In 2012, President Barack Obama nominated me to be the 18th Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. I simultaneously became commander of the Joint Functional Component Command for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, and Chair of the Military Intelligence Board. I have dedicated my life to serving the United States and its military for over 33 years. Upon my retirement in 2014, I went on to serve in a variety of business, educational, and non-profit roles. In 2016, I continued to serve in public life as an advisor to five presidential candidates as a national security and foreign policy expert and subsequently was appointed and served as the National Security Advisor to the 45th President of the United States of America. My story does not simply involve one man or one family. My persecution uncovers a deeper attack on the freedoms promised to all Americans in the Constitution of the United States. My journey is a baseline to understanding much of the government corruption that has infiltrated our public institutions and landed us where we are today. Battles fought are never won by individuals. The spirit, courage, and hope of Americans formed this nation and must continue to lead through 2024. It’s time for all of us to deliver the truth, no matter the cost.

Watch:

I’ve been called many things over the years. Soldier. Defendant. Visionary. Traitor. Patriot. To those in the DC establishment and the left I am a Threat. It’s time I tell my story. Introducing the official trailer for #FlynnMovie. We are so much more than the names they call… pic.twitter.com/8v0YmMtkWr — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) March 25, 2024

You can visit here to purchase tickets.