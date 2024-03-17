MUST SEE! Stephen A. Smith Turns on Biden Regime: “The High Price of Democrats Anti-Trump Lawfare” (VIDEO)

Stephen A. Smith is one of the most respected sports commentators in the US today.

Stephen makes frequent appearances as an NBA analyst for ESPN on SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, and the network’s NBA broadcasts. He also hosts his own show on ESPN radio and is a commentator on ESPN’s First Take.

This weekend, Stephen A. Smith turned on Joe Biden. Smith’s latest video commentary is titled, “The high price of Democrats’ Anti-Trump lawfare breakdown.

Stephen A. Smith called out the Democrat Party and Joe Biden on their obvious perverted use of the legal system to go after President Trump in an attempt to destroy him and his movement.

Democrats know they can’t beat Trump in a fair fight. So they smear him, raid his home, arrest him, indict him on bogus charges while letting Democrats and Joe Biden walk free for committing the same ‘crimes,’… And STILL Trump rises from the ashes and takes the GOP nomination.

Trump is larger than life today. He is still walking, breathing, golfing, and campaigning… They can’t stop him.

Here is Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith: A recent Wall Street Journal opinion piece entitled “The High Price of Democrats anti-Trump Lawfare,” written by Daniel Henninger, spoke of how most Americans believe the rule of law is better than the law of the jungle, but how that could change.

According to Henninger, the newest buzzword in politics is ‘lawfare’ or using the legal system as a weapon against a political opponent. Henninger questions how many lawsuits, court motions, and judgments against Donald Trump the Democratic Party can actually chow down on. He also ponders about the high price the American system may pay for all of this in excess.

Let me tell you something. It was a great opinion piece. I completely agree with Daniel Henninger of the Wall Street Journal, the opinion piece that he wrote in there, because we’ve got to get to a point where we’re saying when’s enough’s enough?

Donald Trump made a very salient point. I know you don’t hear me say that often, but it’s true. He made a very salient point a couple of weeks ago, or I think it was in the immediate aftermath of Super Tuesday when he was talking about President Biden and he was, you know, come beat me. Stop trying to use the legal system in order to pull it off!

President Biden would say he has nothing to do with me. He’s the President of the United States. He’s not the prosecution in Georgia. He’s not the prosecutor in New York. Okay? He has nothing to do with those things. So he may say, maybe it’s true, but I find it very, very difficult to believe that everybody on the Democratic side is innocent.

I mean, when you look at the inordinate amount of charges that are coming Trump’s way, I mean, when is enough is enough? E. Jean Carroll awarded $83.3 million in a defamation suit against Trump. Okay. By the way, New York judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a total of $450,000,000 in a civil fraud trial over valuations of his net worth. New York State Attorney Letitia James says if the massive bond isn’t posted, she’ll seize Mr. Trump’s New York buildings. This is according to the article in the Wall Street Journal. We know about what’s happening in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis. All right, regardless of her own stuff going on with her and somebody else, Mr. Wade, who’s also an attorney that she utilized to go after Trump. But that’s a different subject for another day. What they’ve got going on here right now. She goes after 18 other defendants for violating the state’s racketeering influenced and corrupt organizations act in connection with the 2020 presidential election.

The presiding judge dismissed six of the 41 counts. This is all according to the article here. You got Colorado, Maine, and Illinois took various legal actions to ban Mr. Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot, efforts recently blocked by a unanimous Supreme Court decision. They got a six-three majority, six conservatives, three liberals, but unanimously, they blocked this effort by Colorado, Maine, and Illinois.

You got the Special Counsel, Jack Smith, going after Trump on trial for a set of federal charges, one over possession of classified documents, another for the former president’s actions the day of the 2021 Capitol riot. Okay, that issue is still up in the air.

And in the meantime, we’ve got a situation where a guy by the name of Robert Hur , a classified documents Special Counsel investigating President Biden ultimately exercised prosecutorial discretion, saying the current president isn’t exonerated, but won’t be prosecuted, leaving the situation involving Joe Biden to the court of public opinion.

Ladies and gentlemen, there’s so much to get into. I’m not going to do it. I’m going to simply say this. Trump is kicking the Democrats. You know what? 91 charges, four indictments, 91 counts against him. He’s been impeached twice. And he still ran away with the GOP nomination. It was a cakewalk…

…You can’t touch him. And now he’s thrown in this salvo. He said, yo, why don’t you come beat me? Stop engaging in lawfare and using the legal system to push your political agenda. Come beat me. That’s what he did. I do sports most of the time. That’s the kind of language we want to hear, ain’t it?

Can you beat him or not? You gonna beat him?…

…You know what his ultimate argument is? The GOP nomination. Because if he is all of these things, why should he be allowed to be the GOP nominee? He’s going to use that and say, I must be innocent. It’s them. It’s not me. And at least 74 million people, based on the numbers stemming from the 2020 election, are going to side with him. What about the 81 plus million that once sided with Biden? You sure they don’t show up to help him beat Trump with the way things are in the streets of America right now? I don’t know. I don’t know.