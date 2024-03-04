MUST SEE… “Joe Biden’s Open Border: An American Nightmare” an Amazing New Flick by Western Lensman (Video)

“Joe Biden’s Open Border: An American Nightmare”

On Sunday video producer Western Lensman released his latest video on Joe Biden’s purposeful destruction of the US border and American sovereignty!

10 million illegals – 100,000 annual Fentanyl deaths – Massive Crime – Massive Cost – And DANGEROUS CRIMINALS invited into the United States by Joe Biden and his cabal.

Western Lensman knocks this out of the park!

What a brilliant production.

