MUST SEE… “Joe Biden’s Open Border: An American Nightmare” an Amazing New Flick by Western Lensman (Video)

“Joe Biden’s Open Border: An American Nightmare”
On Sunday video producer Western Lensman released his latest video on Joe Biden’s purposeful destruction of the US border and American sovereignty!
10 million illegals – 100,000 annual Fentanyl deaths – Massive Crime – Massive Cost – And DANGEROUS CRIMINALS invited into the United States by Joe Biden and his cabal.
Western Lensman knocks this out of the park!
What a brilliant production.
** Follow Western Lensman Here.
