MSNBC Panel Mocks Idea That Illegal Immigration is a Top Concern for Voters (VIDEO)

A panel on MSNBC made up of former Biden spox Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace yukked it up on Super Tuesday, mocking the idea that illegal immigration is a top concern of voters in states like Virginia.

This is apparently funny to them.

Do you think Laken Riley’s family is laughing?

Just watch these ghouls.

This clip got roasted by people on Twitter/X.

These people are completely out of touch with the rest of the country. It has never been more clear.

Mike LaChance

Mike LaChance

 

