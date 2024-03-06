MSNBC Panel Mocks Idea That Illegal Immigration is a Top Concern for Voters (VIDEO)

A panel on MSNBC made up of former Biden spox Jen Psaki, Joy Reid, Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace yukked it up on Super Tuesday, mocking the idea that illegal immigration is a top concern of voters in states like Virginia.

This is apparently funny to them.

Do you think Laken Riley’s family is laughing?

Just watch these ghouls.

MSDNC panel mocks the fact immigration is a top issue for voters across the country@jrpsaki: “I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue…you’re thinking like what?!”@JoyAnnReid: *laughs*@maddow: “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia!” pic.twitter.com/CpzBUxWNFG — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 6, 2024

This clip got roasted by people on Twitter/X.

How are they this ignorant and out of touch… An illegal immigrant was charged with raping a teenager in VA a week ago! https://t.co/AIOqPZQowD — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 6, 2024

Next time a young girl is raped or killed by an illegal in Virginia, they should run this as an ad https://t.co/MRwOJwF4UR — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 6, 2024

An illegal immigrant from Venezuela was just charged with sexually abusing a minor & northern VA is a hotbed for MS-13 but sure yeah voters are dumb https://t.co/0feB4yA7mW — Amber Duke (Athey) (@ambermarieduke) March 6, 2024

Do these ladies not read the local Northern Virginia news blotter like the rest of us who live here? It appears not. Spitting in the faces of Virginians and West Virginians…such a winning strategy. /sarc https://t.co/ShAjmq97Mh — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) March 6, 2024

Being bigoted towards people who live in states like West Virginia is how you got Trump the first time, @maddow. Nobody outside your bubble ever accused you folks of being very bright though. https://t.co/V4N4K1q3u3 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) March 6, 2024

You don’t hate these people enough https://t.co/dl7JTKp8ZW — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 6, 2024

These people are completely out of touch with the rest of the country. It has never been more clear.