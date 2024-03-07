How Democrats Tell Us They Are Lying About the 2020 Election

In 2020 President Trump won more votes than any sitting president in US history.

Trump increased his vote totals by 12 million votes in 2020 over his initial win in 2016.

Biden won the fewest number of counties in the 2020 election by any alleged “winner” in history – winning only 16% of all US counties.

In this same election, President Trump improved in EVERY category.

** President Trump won more Hispanic votes.

** President Trump won more female votes.

** Trump won more black votes.

** President Trump won more gay votes.

** President Trump won more immigrant votes.

But somehow, Democrat Joe Biden, who did not campaign and could barely string together two coherent sentences, supposedly won 81 million votes!?!

We know Democrats used several means to score illegal votes in several states in the 2020 election.

We witnessed them counting ballots behind closed doors, bringing in endless piles of surprise ballots days after the election, locking Republicans out of the counting rooms, pulling boxes of ballots out from under tables when all the observers were sent home, driving in vanloads of ballots in the early hours of the morning after Joe Biden fell far behind, stuffing stacks of ballots into unsupervised ballot drop boxes.

So how did Joe do it? How did Democrats steal the 2020 election for Joe Biden?

In October 2021 we finally were told how Joe Biden was able to pull off his miraculous win.

Huffington Post reported that it was “low-income white voters” who gave Joe Biden the win.

This was preposterous on its face since everyone knows Trump owned the working-class voters like no other president in the last 100 years.

But it did give us a clue on where they found their mysterious votes.

Via The Huffington Post.

Read the rest of this nonsense here.

So if this was true then wouldn’t you expect that the Democrats and their mainstream media hacks would bend over backwards to praise and prop up lower-income white voters?

You would think Democrats would cheer this group of Americans, right?

Wrong!

This is not the case at all. In fact, the hottest book on the toxic elitist circles today is White Rural Rage.

The very same group that the Democrats claim won them the Biden White House is the same group they are viciously attacking as a threat to democracy!

How could that be?

Of course, we all know the answer to that question. The left is demonizing and attacking lower class – working class whites in rural America because that is the voting group that threatens their power.

The white, lower-class, middle-class voter did NOT vote for Joe Biden, so they are disposable.

They never voted for Joe Biden. They never elevated Joe Biden to the White House.

This was all part of the BIG LIE.

Sometimes the Democrats accidentally tell us the truth.

You just have to wait a while.